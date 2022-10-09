Judges should be held accountable for 'injustices': Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Sunday demanded that judges should be held accountable for the "injustices" they meted out to his family, Aaj News reported.

“Fake cases, injustice, and oppression are taking place. The judges, who have meted out injustice, will be embarrassed when they reflect upon themselves,” Nawaz Sharif said while addressing a press conference at his residence in London. He was accompanied by his daughter and PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

“I think they will have to answer for this injustice. We will have to hold them accountable and they should be answerable,” Nawaz said, stressing that "accountability" was a must for the country’s progress.

The presser comes days after Maryam arrived in London after the Lahore High Court finally ordered the return of her passport which was confiscated in 2019 following her conviction in the Avenfield Apartments case. However, the passport was returned after Maryam was acquitted in the Avenfield reference.

Labeling former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan as a "tyrant," Nawaz said he saw acts in his tenure that were never seen before.

“Each and everything Imran did in his tenure is being exposed before the public,” he said, hinting that more such things will be exposed to the public in the coming days.

“He has taken a U-turn on everything. He claimed that he would prefer committing suicide instead of striking a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The nation still waits for him to take his own life [as per his claims],” Nawaz said.

Nawaz then referred to a purported audio clip of former chief justice Saqib Nisar, in which he could be allegedly heard telling someone that the PML-N supremo and Maryam would be punished to make space for Imran Khan.

“What more evidence do you need [...] We faced injustice repeatedly, but no judge took a suo motu notice of that. Judge Arshad Malik had accepted that he was pressurized into convicting me,” he said.

Nawaz claimed that during his last tenure, Pakistan was on track to become a strong economy and a terrorism-free country, but he was prematurely ousted from power.

Nawaz said his services were "matchless," but regretted that Imran's tenure "destroyed everything".

"This is nothing except revenge. If you wanted to take revenge, you could have taken it from me, but you put Pakistan's future at stake," the PML-N supremo added.