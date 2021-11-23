Leaked ‘audiotape of former CJP’: Nawaz, Maryam targeted to keep them out of political process: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Reacting to the release of new audio clip of the former chief justice of Pakistan, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that it is evident that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were targeted to keep them out of the political scenario through a grand scheme.

In a tweet, Shehbaz wrote: “The emergence of a new audio clip of former CJP showed how Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were targeted as part of a grand scheme to keep them out of political process. Time has come to right the wrongs inflicted on them. The nation looks forward to justice system.”

Commenting on leaked audio tape, former CJP Saqib Nisar rubbished the whole episode as fake and fabricated.

Rejecting the content of the leaked audiotape, Saqib Nisar said: “It was a made-up tape. I don’t know who is doing all this and why he is doing this. I don’t need to explain myself regarding this fake audio.”

Moreover, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in her tweet said US forensic company has confirmed that the voice in leaked tape is of Saqib Nisar, truth had to be revealed one day. She claimed that Shahbaz Gill confirmed Saqib Nisar’s leaked tape was fabricated but he is habitual of apologizing after giving false news in the first place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021