Report sought from MoI: Senate panel condemns arrest of PTI Senator

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Friday strongly condemned the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee and sought a report from the Ministry of Interior.

The committee that met with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair, expressed concerns over the arrest of the Senator from the parliament building.

The meeting was informed that Senator Saifullah is in the custody of the Ministry of Interior. The meeting was adjourned for 30 minutes with the directions to the ministry to submit a report on the mysterious arrest of the member of the parliament.

The chief commissioner initially reported that the member parliament is in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA); however, the FIA through an official statement confirmed that the member parliament is not under any detainment by the agency.

The special secretary of the ministry, when the meeting started after adjournment, refuted the statement of the member parliament in the custody of the FIA. He said that no agency has taken up the responsibility of the custody of Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

The special secretary also apprised the committee that he was not able to contact the minister. Later, the meeting was informed that Senator Nyazee is in the protective custody of the FIA.

The committee expressed grave concern over the hiding of information.

The committee, unanimously, passed the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022.

The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (insertion of new sections, 52B, 512 and 514 in PPC and consequential amendments in schedule-II CrPC) was deferred for the last time after three prior deferments, the chairman committee received a written statement by the mover of the bill intended not to pass the bill.

