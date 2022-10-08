Leaked PMH audiotapes: Minister rejects involvement of any local or foreign agency

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that neither any local nor any foreign agency was involved in the security breach that led to the audio leaks from the Prime Minister House, adding that the leads go towards individuals.

“I categorically reject that any local or foreign agency was involved in the audio leaks from Prime Minister House”, he said, while addressing a press conference. The minister said that the security agencies have reached a conclusion regarding the investigation into the security breach and the government would decide whether to make the report public or not.

About the meeting of the high-powered committee to investigate the sound bites leaked from the Prime Minister House, he said that the committee has decided that high-level cyber security protocol should be defined for the Prime Minister House as well as the ministries.

The government will purchase whatever equipment is required for the improvement of cyber security of the Prime Minister House and the ministries, he said, adding that the committee will submit a report to the prime minister in this regard.

“Nowadays, technology has advanced so much that hacking a telephone call is not a big task anymore”, he said, adding that people remain involved in such activities for money. When he was asked whether the government has contacted hackers or not, the minister said that there is no contact of the government with hackers nor do we need to contact them. Our information is 100 percent correct, he said. Regarding the recent audio leaks allegedly of former prime minister Imran Khan, he said that audio leaks have buried the politics of Imran Khan.

He played the recent alleged audio of Khan during the press conference. While commenting on the leaks, he said that Khan wanted to use every tactic for coming into power and his upcoming long march is also a tactic, in which they will not succeed.

“Following audio leak regarding cipher “Fitna Khan” has been exposed before the nation and today’s audio leak which suggests Khan was involved in horse trading has further exposed Khan”, he said.

He said that this man was playing games with the nation, it is the duty of the nation to perceive this Fitna. This person has misled the youth and took an oath from them, there is no meaning of real freedom about which he is taking an oath from the people. “Neither he knows about the meaning of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ nor does the youth”, he said.

Sanaullah said that Khan has destroyed our foreign policy during this game. After this, will any ambassador send a cypher to the country? he said. He said that by playing with the nation to create a false narrative, Imran Khan has caused so much damage that the impact will last for decades.

The minister said that this long march is also their tactic and the Ministry of Interior has prepared a comprehensive plan to fail it administratively. He placed the plan before the meeting of all the allied parties as well as the meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and both meetings backed the plan. The meetings decided that every action would be taken for averting the storming of Islamabad, he said.

He said that we are planning to protect Islamabad in good faith. If this jhata (group) culture succeeded, then everyone will bring their jhata to get their demands fulfilled. Then there is no need for Parliament and the Supreme Court and then jhatas will do justice, he said.

“If entry of the jhata was allowed for one time then more jhatas will keep coming. Khan has a “burger jhata” and some have “very trained jhatas”, he said.

The minister said that apart from administrative action there were two other suggestions under consideration politically, which would be announced the day Khan announced the date of the long march. If even one proposal is implemented, Khan will not know what happened, he said, adding that we will make sure the long march fails at any cost.

