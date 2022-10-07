Four people plan to kill me, says Imran Khan in Mianwali

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Friday that four people were planning to assassinate him, and if something were to happen, their names would be released, Aaj News reported.

“The tape, which includes the names of four people, will be released if something happens to me,” the former premier said while addressing a large public gathering in his home town Mianwali.

The last time Imran claimed threats to his life after being ousted from the PM’s House through a vote of no-confidence, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered to beef up his security.

In his address on Friday, Imran said that if he is killed, those who are behind this plan would claim that religious fanatics killed him.

“God willing, their plan will fail,” Imran Khan said, reiterating his plans to hold a long march against the coalition government.

Hinting that his party leaders and workers will not be deterred by the government’s threats of mass arrests to thwart the long march, the PTI chief said that he was planning to launch a “fill up the jails” campaign.

Imran said that the incumbent government was making out-of-turn appointments in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to dispose of their corruption cases.

He said after facing a defeat at every front in the war of narratives, the “imported government” had now resorted to leaking "fake audio and videos".

He claimed that “no treachery” of the government would be able to save it.

The PTI chief conceded that the long march on May 25 was unplanned, stressing his party was well-prepared this time and would compel the government to announce fresh elections in the country.

“Our long march towards Islamabad is just a small part of our plan against the ‘imported government’ – they would have no way out but call fresh elections,” Imran said, urging his supporters to wait for his call and be ready for what he called the final showdown.