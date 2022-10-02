Imran asks party workers to expedite preparations for ‘long march’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has directed the party workers to expedite preparations for the long march.

The decision was made during a meeting of the party spokesmen and leaders. They also devised a strategy about the political situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan also issued guidelines to the party spokespersons and leaders. “The time for the real freedom has come. I have no personal enmity with anyone. We are fighting the case of the masses,” he added.

The PTI chairman said that the return of Ishaq Dar is basically the NRO II. “The objective of the rulers is to end their cases,” he maintained.

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

He said that the people have fed up with the government of Shehbaz Sharif. “The Azadi march will be launched in the second or third week of October. The people will vigorously support us.

The people have seen the real face of the government formed due to the NRO,” he concluded.