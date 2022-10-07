AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
AVN 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
FLYNG 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.87%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
OGDC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
TELE 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.3%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.84%)
TREET 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
TRG 145.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.58%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 16.7 (0.39%)
BR30 16,536 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,297 Increased By 136.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,953 Increased By 58.2 (0.37%)
Alonso fastest in wet Japanese first practice, Verstappen sixth

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2022 11:02am
Photo: AFP
SUZUKA: Veteran Fernando Alonso went quickest on Friday in first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen sixth-fastest as he looks to clinch his second straight world title this weekend.

Two-time world champion Alonso braved steady rain at the Suzuka circuit to streak round in 1min 42.248sec for Alpine – 0.315sec quicker than second-placed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

Verstappen can claim the title on Sunday if he wins the race with the fastest lap, no matter what his rivals do, but he put in only a short stint in first practice.

The Red Bull runaway leader did not enter the fray until halfway through and clocked a best time of 1min 43.362sec.

India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Verstappen’s nearest rival in the championship standings, had the third-fastest time in 1min 42.634sec.

Alonso’s Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon was fourth, Kevin Magnussen was fifth in his Haas, and Mick Schumacher was seventh behind Verstappen.

Schumacher had the biggest moment of the session when he spun into the barriers and onto the grass after the chequered flag, destroying his front wing.

The wet conditions sent huge sprays off the back of each car and Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda reported “a couple of rivers” on one section on an early lap.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was 2.31sec behind Alonso in 13th place, while Mercedes teammate George Russell was 18th after an oil leak.

