Atlas Group exports auto parts worth $2m, 12,000 bikes in 6 months

KARACHI: Atlas Group has achieved impressive export sales during the last six months as nearly 12,000 motorcycles have been exported along with additional auto parts worth around US$ 2 million.

According to the details issued by the group, the breakthrough reflects acceptability of Pakistan made auto parts products in the international markets.

“The company is looking at more export markets for motorcycles and parts in future.

New parts and models are under study for their suitability for export. Evaluation criteria places special emphasis on them having potential of becoming part of the global supply chain,” said Afaq Ahmad, representative of Atlas Honda.

Afaq expressed hope that the motorcycle industry could experience major growth.

This has become possible due to the high level of localisation and technology transfer from Japanese companies like Honda, Hitachi, Denso and GS Yuasa.

The commitment to quality, product reliability and focus on enhancing exports remains a strategic vision and mission for Atlas Honda.

He was also hopeful that the current economic and foreign exchange restrictions would be resolved soon. Exports, through DTRE like regimes, can give global supply chain decision makers greater confidence in Pakistan as a potential hub.

Competing with Asean and India for share of the global parts market is a challenge the country should now prepare for.

Afaq reiterated the resolve to increase its efforts on the export front adding that with the right government support and market access efforts, the auto industry and parts manufacturers have a good chance to explore more international markets.

