BUDAPEST: Hungary, a major grains producer on the European Union’s eastern flank, could end up being a net maize importer in the current season after this year’s drought slashed yields, the Agriculture Ministry told Reuters.

It said the 2022 maize crop was seen at about 3 million tonnes compared with a usual 7 million to 9 million tonnes harvested under normal circumstances. Normally Hungary exports some 3 million to 4 million tonnes, with minimal imports.