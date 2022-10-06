Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
D.S. Industries Limited 06-10-2022 14:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited 06-10-2022 14:00
The National Silk & Rayon Mills
Limited 06-10-2022 10:00
Safe Mix Concrete Limited 06-10-2022 16:00
Kohinoor Power Company Limited 06-10-2022 12:00
Tri-Star Power Limited 06-10-2022 14:30
Imperial Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
Beco Steel Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
First Imrooz Modaraba 06-10-2022 10:00
Bunnys Limited 06-10-2022 12:00
AKD Securities Limited 06-10-2022 12:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited 06-10-2022 16:00
First Dawood Investment Bank
Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
Supernet Ltd. 06-10-2022 11:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Limited 06-10-2022 14:30
Avanceon Limited 06-10-2022 10:30
Service Industries Textiles
Limited 06-10-2022 10:30
First Capital Securities
Corporation 06-10-2022 12:30
Pace (Pakistan) Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
Data Agro Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
ICI Pakistan Limited 06-10-2022 15:30
S.G. Power Limited 06-10-2022 10:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills
Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
Kohinoor Industries Limited 06-10-2022 10:00
Ruby Textile Mills Limited 06-10-2022 11:00
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd. 06-10-2022 14:45
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills
Limited 07-10-2022 14:00
ICC Industries Limited 07-10-2022 13:00
Ados Pakistan Limited 07-10-2022 10:30
Telecard Limited 07-10-2022 11:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries
Limited 07-10-2022 09:30
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 07-10-2022 10:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited 07-10-2022 10:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited 07-10-2022 11:30
Asim Textile Mills Limited 07-10-2022 09:30
J.A. Textile Mills Limited 07-10-2022 09:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited 07-10-2022 15:30
Pak Leather Crafts Limited 07-10-2022 11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries
Limited 07-10-2022 10:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 07-10-2022 12:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Limited 07-10-2022 14:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 08-10-2022 11:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited 12-10-2022 09:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited 12-10-2022 13:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 13-10-2022 10:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 13-10-2022 13:35
Fauji Cement Company Limited 24-10-2022 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 24-10-2022 14:30
Hafiz Limited 28-10-2022 11:30
=========================================================
