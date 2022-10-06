AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
D.S. Industries Limited              06-10-2022     14:00
Hafiz Limited                        06-10-2022     11:30
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited       06-10-2022     14:00
The National Silk & Rayon Mills 
Limited                              06-10-2022     10:00
Safe Mix Concrete Limited            06-10-2022     16:00
Kohinoor Power Company Limited       06-10-2022     12:00
Tri-Star Power Limited               06-10-2022     14:30
Imperial Limited                     06-10-2022     11:00
Beco Steel Limited                   06-10-2022     11:30
First Imrooz Modaraba                06-10-2022     10:00
Bunnys Limited                       06-10-2022     12:00
AKD Securities Limited               06-10-2022     12:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited              06-10-2022     16:00
First Dawood Investment Bank 
Limited                              06-10-2022     11:00
Supernet Ltd.                        06-10-2022     11:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Limited         06-10-2022     14:30
Avanceon Limited                     06-10-2022     10:30
Service Industries Textiles 
Limited                              06-10-2022     10:30
First Capital Securities 
Corporation                          06-10-2022     12:30
Pace (Pakistan) Limited              06-10-2022     11:00
Data Agro Limited                    06-10-2022     11:30
ICI Pakistan Limited                 06-10-2022     15:30
S.G. Power Limited                   06-10-2022     10:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 
Limited                              06-10-2022     11:00
Kohinoor Industries Limited          06-10-2022     10:00
Ruby Textile Mills Limited           06-10-2022     11:00
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy 
Services Ltd.                        06-10-2022     14:45
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills
 Limited                             07-10-2022     14:00
ICC Industries Limited               07-10-2022     13:00
Ados Pakistan Limited                07-10-2022     10:30
Telecard Limited                     07-10-2022     11:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries 
Limited                              07-10-2022     09:30
Dadabhoy Sack Limited                07-10-2022     10:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited          07-10-2022     10:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited         07-10-2022     11:30
Asim Textile Mills Limited           07-10-2022     09:30
J.A. Textile Mills Limited           07-10-2022     09:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited      07-10-2022     15:30
Pak Leather Crafts Limited           07-10-2022     11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries 
Limited                              07-10-2022     10:00
Clover Pakistan Limited              07-10-2022     12:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Limited     07-10-2022     14:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited       08-10-2022     11:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited            12-10-2022     09:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                              12-10-2022     13:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                              13-10-2022     10:00
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                          13-10-2022     13:35
Fauji Cement Company Limited         24-10-2022     10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited      24-10-2022     14:30
Hafiz Limited                        28-10-2022     11:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)

Comments

1000 characters

BOARD MEETINGS

OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

Reko Diq project: President accords approval to summary on reference

PTI’s protest plan: PDM govt issues stern warning to Punjab, KP govts

Ministry warns FBR: Poultry/dairy products at risk of global exclusion

APTMA decides to shut down textile mills across country

PSMA reiterates its export surplus sugar demand

WTO slashes 2023 trade forecast as recession looms

SBP to complete probe soon into alleged FX manipulation

Read more stories