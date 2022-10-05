Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Siemens (Pakistan) 04.10.2022 02.00 To consider certain Meeting in
Engineering Tuesday P.M. items for Board Progress
Company Ltd decision
Modaraba Al-Mali 04.10.2022 11.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Tuesday A.M as at June 30, 2022 Progress
AirLink
Communication 04.10.2022 12.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Limited Tuesday Noon as at June 30, 2022 Progress
==========================================================================================
