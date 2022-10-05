AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Published 05 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Siemens (Pakistan)     04.10.2022       02.00       To consider certain         Meeting in
Engineering            Tuesday          P.M.        items for Board               Progress
Company Ltd                                         decision
Modaraba Al-Mali       04.10.2022       11.00       Annual Accounts             Meeting in
                       Tuesday          A.M         as at June 30, 2022           Progress
AirLink
Communication          04.10.2022       12.00       Annual Accounts             Meeting in
Limited                Tuesday          Noon        as at June 30, 2022           Progress
==========================================================================================

