Doctors advise Zardari to seek medical assistance abroad

Doctors of a private hospital in Karachi on Tuesday advised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to travel abroad for medical treatment, reported Aaj News.

In this regard, a private plane carrying a three-person team of doctors reached Karachi to inspect the former Pakistan president's health. A final decision will be taken on the recommendation of the three-member team.

Zardari healthy after undergoing medical procedure, says PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah

The PPP leader was reportedly admitted in a private hospital last week where multiple tests were conducted.

On September 28, Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah said Zardari was “healthy and he will return to Bilawal House within a couple of days.”

He added that the former president underwent a normal medical procedure and his health was well.

He dismissed reports of Zardari’s ill health as rumours and clarified that the PPP chairman was doing well. When Zardari was admitted to the private hospital, initial reports indicated that the former president was being kept under observation and treated.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari shifted to Karachi hospital amid health concerns

Last year, Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on advice from his doctors. According to sources in PPP, exertion and exhaustion from court appearances and budget session had deteriorated his health.