Adamjee Insurance wins award

KARACHI: Adamjee Insurance Company Limited, Pakistan’s leading insurance company, has been honoured with the first position in the insurance category at Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards 2021by ICAP & ICMAP for the second consecutive year. Muhammad Asim Nagi – Chief Financial Officer received the Award from ICAP and ICMAP Council Members on behalf of Adamjee Insurance.

Muhammad Ali Zeb – Chief Executive Officer commented, “We feel greatly honoured to receive this prestigious award which clearly demonstrates Adamjee’s focus on corporate accountability, transparency and efficient reporting systems. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the employees and stakeholders of Adamjee Insurance who are the reason behind our success.”

