Shirazi elected chairman of PAMA for 2022-23

Published 04 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: General body of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has elected Saquib H Shirazi, President and CEO Atlas Honda as the new chairman for the year 2022-23 in elections held on 30 September 2022.

Sohail Bashir Rana Executive Director, Millat Tractors and Masafumi Harano, Managing Director, Pak Suzuki Motors were elected as Sr Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively, along with other members of the executive committee.

Saquib H Shirazi, President & CEO, Atlas Honda has been elected as the Chairman PAMA for the third time. Shirazi is part of the Atlas Group, a leading player in the automotive sector; with presence in both as OEM and also in Auto Part Making. Atlas is recognized as a leading proponent of localization in the country.

In his acceptance remarks, Saquib Shirazi praised the services of the outgoing Chairman, Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Waheed Khan, DG PAMA, paid rich tributes to Ahmad Kuli Khan and Saquib Shirazi. He recalled the latter’s previous successful tenures as Chairman, adding that Saquib Shirazi was the right person to lead the Association in these challenging and testing times.

PAMA Atlas Honda Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association Saquib H Shirazi

