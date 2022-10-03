AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM refuses to launch monitoring dashboard of flood relief aid, says application requires details

  • Once launched, the app will provide information about the local and international assistance being received and disbursed amongst flood victims
BR Web Desk Published October 3, 2022 Updated October 3, 2022 06:42pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday refused to launch a dashboard for real-time monitoring of relief materials being provided to flood-affected people, saying that the application required more details, reported Aaj News.

The app, once launched, will provide information to the general public about the local and international assistance being received and disbursed amongst the flood victims.

UN dramatically hikes Pakistan aid appeal amid ‘second wave of death and destruction’

A website for assisting flood victims, a comprehensive flood relief management system, digital applications for field workers, and an executive dashboard for policy and decision-making will also be included in the flood response system.

Earlier, the United Nations revised up its humanitarian appeal for Pakistan five-fold to $816 million from $160 million as it seeks to control a surge in water-borne diseases following the country’s worst floods in decades.

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper

Nearly 1,700 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in a crisis that the government and the U.N. have blamed on climate change.

“We are now entering the second wave of death and destruction” Julien Harneis, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Pakistan said at a Geneva briefing.

“There will be an increase in child morbidity and it will be pretty terrible unless we act rapidly to support the government in increasing the provision of health, nutrition and water, and sanitation services across the affected areas,” he said.

Pakistan UN Floods in Pakistan catastrophic floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

PM refuses to launch monitoring dashboard of flood relief aid, says application requires details

UN dramatically hikes Pakistan aid appeal amid 'second wave of death and destruction'

Seventh straight gain: Pakistan's rupee up over 0.5% against US dollar

Cotton arrival declines 24% year-on-year due to devastating floods

Honda Atlas Cars announces week-long plant shutdown

Maryam Nawaz should be given back passport: LHC

Oil jumps more than $3 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Pakistan rejects Indian minister's remarks on terrorism

Gas shortfall in winter: SNGPL says will distribute 100,000 LPG cylinders

Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns

Read more stories