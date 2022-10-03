PM refuses to launch monitoring dashboard of flood relief aid, says application requires details

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday refused to launch a dashboard for real-time monitoring of relief materials being provided to flood-affected people, saying that the application required more details, reported Aaj News.

The app, once launched, will provide information to the general public about the local and international assistance being received and disbursed amongst the flood victims.

UN dramatically hikes Pakistan aid appeal amid ‘second wave of death and destruction’

A website for assisting flood victims, a comprehensive flood relief management system, digital applications for field workers, and an executive dashboard for policy and decision-making will also be included in the flood response system.

Earlier, the United Nations revised up its humanitarian appeal for Pakistan five-fold to $816 million from $160 million as it seeks to control a surge in water-borne diseases following the country’s worst floods in decades.

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper

Nearly 1,700 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in a crisis that the government and the U.N. have blamed on climate change.

“We are now entering the second wave of death and destruction” Julien Harneis, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Pakistan said at a Geneva briefing.

“There will be an increase in child morbidity and it will be pretty terrible unless we act rapidly to support the government in increasing the provision of health, nutrition and water, and sanitation services across the affected areas,” he said.