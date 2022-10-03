AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Oct 03, 2022
Pakistan

IHC dismisses contempt notice against Imran Khan

  • On Sunday, the IHC had approved the pre-arrest bail of Imran in the case
BR Web Desk Published October 3, 2022 Updated October 3, 2022 03:49pm
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed on Monday the show-cause notice issued to former prime minister Imran Khan in a case relating to threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a party rally in August, Aaj News reported.

A larger bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Minagul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar announced the decision.

During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer told the bench that a third reply had been submitted to the court.

Justice Minallah told Imran that the bench has read his affidavit, saying that prima facie this was a contempt of court case but it was being dismissed due to the PTI chairman's conduct.

He further said that discharging the contempt notice is the bench's unanimous decision.

Talking to reporters, Imran said that Justice Athar Minallah took great decisions in the past, adding that he would appear before the court if needed.

On Sunday, the IHC approved the pre-arrest bail of Imran in the contempt case. The bail was approved by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who ordered the PTI leader to submit surety bonds of Rs10,000.

The judge also ordered the former premier to appear in front of the court before October 7.

On August 23, a three-judge bench had issued a show-cause notice to Imran over his remarks against Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad.

Imran submits affidavit of apology

On Saturday, Imran submitted an affidavit of apology to the high court, and swore to “adhere to what I said in the court during the last hearing.”

“If the court imposes additional conditions, I will take them into account and if the court is still not satisfied, then I am ready to take additional steps as well,” the affidavit read.

Contempt proceedings: Imran Khan submits affidavit of apology to IHC

However, the affidavit did not contain an unconditional apology.

“During the hearing, I realised that I might have crossed red line while delivering my speech on August 20,” Imran said in the affidavit. “If the judge got the impression that I crossed the line, then I am ready to apologise.”

He clarified that he did not intend to threaten a judge, rather he spoke of taking legal action against her.

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Imran also added that he has worked 26 years for the independence of judiciary and strengthening the rule of law.

“In future, I will be careful not to disrespect or hurt the judiciary,” the former premier said.

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise,

On September 30, Imran appeared before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry to apologise to her but found that the judge was on leave.

"You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if any of his words hurt her sentiments," he told the judge's reader.

Imran Khan Zeba Chaudhry Contempt case

MKA Oct 03, 2022 03:22pm
IHC at your majesty's service.
