AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.68%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 75.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TPL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 21.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.26%)
TREET 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.12%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,541 Increased By 72.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,006 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,306 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

  • You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if any of his words hurt her sentiments, Imran tells judge's reader
BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 12:35pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan appeared on Friday before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry to apologise to her, following remarks made at a rally that lead to contempt proceedings, but found that the judge was on leave.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court deferred contempt proceedings against Imran Khan after he offered to apologise to Chaudhry for his controversial remarks.

"You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if any of his words hurt her sentiments," he can be seeing telling the judge's reader in a video posted by PTI's official Twitter handle.

On August 23, a three-judge bench had issued a show cause notice to Imran over his remarks against Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangri then heard the case.

IHC defers Imran Khan’s indictment in contempt case

In its written order, the court observed that Imran Khan admitted that he “may have crossed a red line”.

“He wanted to assure the Honourable Judges of this Court that he was willing to clarify before the Honourable Judge of the District Court that neither he nor his party sought any action against the Honourable Judge of District Court and that he would willingly apologize to the Honourable Judge if she felt that the respondent had crossed a line.”

The court noted in its order that the former premier promised never to repeat actions in the future that would hurt the dignity of the judiciary.

In view of Imran’s response, the court said that it was “satisfied with the apology rendered by the respondent”.

IHC Imran Khan Contempt case

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Take flood havoc into account, Dar pleads with IMF

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

Oil poised for weekly gain on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Read more stories