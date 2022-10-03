AGL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
AVN 77.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.25%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.28%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
OGDC 75.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.2%)
TPL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.2%)
TREET 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.64%)
TRG 134.35 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.27%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 35.3 (0.86%)
BR30 15,749 Increased By 216.5 (1.39%)
KSE100 41,330 Increased By 200.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 141 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French justice minister faces trial on conflict of interest charge

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2022 01:38pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

PARIS: France’s justice minister has been ordered to stand trial in a conflict of interest case that has embarrassed President Emmanuel Macron’s government, his lawyers said on Monday.

His lawyers said they had immediately lodged an appeal to block the move.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, a former star defence lawyer, was last year charged with misusing his position to settle scores with opponents from his legal career, becoming the first sitting French justice minister to be charged in a legal probe.

The accusations relate to administrative inquiries into three judges. The three had ordered police in 2014 to pore through the phone records of dozens of lawyers and magistrates, including Dupond-Moretti, as part of an investigation into former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

The judiciary accused Dupond-Moretti of a witch-hunt.

He denied the allegations, saying he was merely acting on the recommendations of his staff to investigate possible mistakes by the magistrates who oversaw the seizures of the phone records.

The order to stand trial was issued by the investigation commission of the Law Court of the Republic in Paris (CJR), which hears cases of alleged wrongdoing by serving ministers.

Macron says respects Italy vote, calls for cooperation

But his lawyers, Christophe Ingrain and Remi Lorrain, said they had already appealed against the move.

“The order no longer exists,” they told reporters as they exited the CJR building.

Dupond-Moretti was not present.

Emmanuel Macron France’s France’s justice minister

Comments

1000 characters

French justice minister faces trial on conflict of interest charge

FY22 domestic consumption of POL products: Sales tax collection declines 54.4pc to Rs107bn YoY

Pakistani hospital overwhelmed as water-borne illnesses spread

Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns

Gas shortfall in winter: SNGPL says will distribute 100,000 LPG cylinders

Maryam Nawaz should be given passport back: LHC

Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

UK drops tax cut for top earners in budget U-turn

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Read more stories