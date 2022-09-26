AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Macron says respects Italy vote, calls for cooperation

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2022 07:50pm
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he respected the “democratic choice” of the Italian people after an election victory for the far-right Brothers of Italy and its populist, Eurosceptic platform.

“The Italian people have made their democratic and sovereign choice. We respect it,” Macron said in a statement.

“As countries that are neighbours and friends, we must continue to work together.”

Meloni tipped to be prime minister as Italians vote

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy, is set to become the country’s first woman prime minister in what could be its most right-wing government since World War II.

Her victory has raised fears among women’s rights advocates of a crackdown on abortion, while a pledge to promote Europe’s “Judeo-Christian” roots has prompted concern among minority groups.

“We will be attentive, with the president of the European Commission, that these values of human rights, the respect of one another, notably the respect of abortion rights, are respected by all,” French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said earlier Monday.

