Indonesia inflation accelerated to 5.95% y/y in Sept

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s inflation rate accelerated in September due to higher fuel prices, slightly less than expected, but still well above the central bank’s target range, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.

The headline annual inflation rate rose to 5.95% in September, versus 4.69% in August and 6.00% expected in a Reuters poll.

Indonesia central bank raises rates for 2nd straight meeting

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, picked up pace in September to 3.21%, compared with 3.04% in August.