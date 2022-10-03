AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
AVN 76.89 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.63%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.22%)
FCCL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 75.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.62%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.17%)
TRG 132.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.63%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 31.5 (0.77%)
BR30 15,689 Increased By 156.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 41,290 Increased By 161.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,462 Increased By 125.1 (0.82%)
Oct 03, 2022
Indonesia inflation accelerated to 5.95% y/y in Sept

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 11:20am
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s inflation rate accelerated in September due to higher fuel prices, slightly less than expected, but still well above the central bank’s target range, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.

The headline annual inflation rate rose to 5.95% in September, versus 4.69% in August and 6.00% expected in a Reuters poll.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, picked up pace in September to 3.21%, compared with 3.04% in August.

