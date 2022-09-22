Indonesia central bank raises rates for 2nd straight meeting

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank increased interest rates by more than expected on Thursday as it sought to keep a lid on inflation after the government raised fuel prices earlier this month.

Bank Indonesia (BI) raised the 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%. Out of 30 economists polled by Reuters, 27 had expected a 25 basis point move, while the remaining three had bet on a bigger 50 basis point rate hike.

The bank also hiked the overnight deposit facility and lending facility rates by the same amount to 3.50% and 5.00%, respectively.