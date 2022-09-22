AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.34%)
ANL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
AVN 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.86%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.44%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.92%)
EPCL 54.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.78%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
GGGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
GGL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.82%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.1%)
MLCF 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.96%)
OGDC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.53%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.66%)
TPL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.58%)
TRG 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.22%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -56.8 (-1.39%)
BR30 14,810 Decreased By -187.4 (-1.25%)
KSE100 40,432 Decreased By -533.5 (-1.3%)
KSE30 15,140 Decreased By -196.4 (-1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia central bank raises rates for 2nd straight meeting

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 12:50pm
Follow us

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank increased interest rates by more than expected on Thursday as it sought to keep a lid on inflation after the government raised fuel prices earlier this month.

Bank Indonesia (BI) raised the 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%. Out of 30 economists polled by Reuters, 27 had expected a 25 basis point move, while the remaining three had bet on a bigger 50 basis point rate hike.

Asian FX weaken as Fed rate hike looms, Philippine peso hits record low

The bank also hiked the overnight deposit facility and lending facility rates by the same amount to 3.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

Bank Indonesia

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia central bank raises rates for 2nd straight meeting

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories