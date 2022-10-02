AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Not afraid of going to jail, says Imran Khan

BR Web Desk Published October 2, 2022 Updated October 2, 2022 08:55pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that he was not afraid of going to jail, and termed the registration of cases a failed attempt to pressurise him, Aaj News reported.

Imran Khan’s comment comes hours after he secured a pre-arrest bail in a case related to threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a party rally in August.

While addressing a large gathering in Taxila, Imran Khan said the ‘imported government’ claimed to have removed me because of inflation, but their objective was to change the accountability laws and absolve themselves of their corruption.

“They took out rallies when the inflation was at 16 percent during my tenure, but today, things are far worse,” he said. “And those who could have stopped the conspiracy against my government did nothing. The nation would never forgive them.”

The PTI chairman said that Pakistan would become a haven of white-collar crime after recent amendments in NAB laws.

The former premier called Finance Minister Ishaq Dar the ‘biggest coward’ and claimed that his return to the country was part of a deal and assurances from the powers that be.

He also highlighted the audio leak of Maryam Nawaz seeking import of machinery from India for her son-in-law.

Federal cabinet approves legal action against Imran, advisors over cypher issue

Imran also questioned the judiciary for acquitting Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield reference case despite members of the Sharif family owning the property on multiple occasions.

Former PM claimed that the chief election commissioner was a 'tout of PML-N' whose only job was to find ways for rigging as PTI’s opponents cannot defeat them on the electoral ground.

“Taxila, the chains do not fall, but they need to be broken. Freedom is not served on a plate, but it has to be snatched,” Imran said as he urged the people to participate in the real freedom march against the government which is for the future generation of Pakistan.

The PTI chief said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah brutalised innocent protesters on May 25 during their Haqiqi Azadi March, but it won’t happen again.

He said he had formulated a new plan considering every tactic the government can use against them.

