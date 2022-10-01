Contempt proceedings: Imran Khan submits affidavit of apology to IHC

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday submitted an affidavit of apology to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a contempt case against him for disrespecting Additional Sessions Judge Zeba during one of his rallies.

In the affidavit, the former premier swore to “adhere to what I said in the court during the last hearing.”

“If the court imposes additional conditions, I will take them into account and if the court is still not satisfied, then I am ready to take additional steps as well,” the affidavit read. However, the affidavit did not contain an unconditional apology.

IHC defers Imran Khan’s indictment in contempt case

“During the hearing, I realised that I might have crossed red line while delivering my speech on August 20,” Imran said in the affidavit. “If the judge got the impression that I crossed the line, then I am ready to apologise.”

He clarified that he did not intend to threaten a judge, rather he spoke of taking legal action against her.

Imran also added that he has worked 26 years for the independence of judiciary and strengthening the rule of law.

“In future, I will be careful not to disrespect or hurt the judiciary,” the former premier said.

This comes a day after Imran appeared before the court of Chaudhry to apologise to her, but found that the judge was on leave.

"You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if any of his words hurt her sentiments," he told the judge's reader.

On September 22, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) deferred contempt proceedings against Imran after he offered to apologise to Chaudhry.

In its written order, the court observed that Imran Khan admitted that he “may have crossed a red line”.

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

“He wanted to assure the Honourable Judges of this Court that he was willing to clarify before the Honourable Judge of the District Court that neither he nor his party sought any action against the Honourable Judge of District Court and that he would willingly apologize to the Honourable Judge if she felt that the respondent had crossed a line.”

The court noted in its order that the former premier promised never to repeat actions in the future that would hurt the dignity of the judiciary and especially the lower judiciary. In view of Imran’s response, the court said that it was “satisfied with the apology rendered by the respondent”.

“Let him file an affidavit for consideration of this Court before the next date fixed,” the IHC added.

Earlier, during the hearing, the former prime minister took the stand, seeking permission to put his statement on the record. “I am ready to apologise to the female judge,” he told the court.

“The court thinks I have crossed a line. My intention was not to threaten the female judge. If the court says so, I am ready to personally go to the judge and apologise."

Justice Minallah said that the court would record the PTI chief’s statement and told him to submit an affidavit.