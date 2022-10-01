AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Australia’s Optus says ‘deeply sorry’ for cyberattack

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2022 10:54am
<p>Photo:REUTERS</p>

Photo:REUTERS
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Australia’s second-largest telcoms firm Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications , on Saturday ran a full-page apology in major newspapers for a “devastating” cyberattack 10 days ago and pointed affected customers to a new help site.

“We’re deeply sorry that a cyberattack has happened on our watch,” the company said in the notice. “We know this is devastating and that we’ll need to work hard to regain your trust,” it said.

The new page on the company’s web site offered support to customers whose data has been breached, including how to replace drivers’ licenses, passport and health care card numbers. The company has agreed to pay the cost of replacing passports of compromised customers, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.

“We will be in touch with customers who have had their passport document number exposed,” Optus said on its web site.

Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents

Australian police said on Friday they had set up an operation to beef up protection of more than 10,000 Optus customers whose identity credentials had been shared online due to the data breach.

Authorities have declined to comment on their investigation and effort to find the hacker since the telcoms giant on Sept. 22 first reported the theft of the data of up to 10 million accounts, equivalent to 40% of Australia’s population.

cyberattack Australia's Optus

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Optus says ‘deeply sorry’ for cyberattack

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Musk previews Tesla's humanoid robot, but cautions it is not ready just yet

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

Cypher ‘missing’ from PMH, cabinet told

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Read more stories