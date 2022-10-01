Ashfaq Hussain elected CAP chairman

LAHORE: Engr Syed Ashfaq Hussain has been elected unopposed as Chairman of the Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) while Haji Noor Muhammad Khan as Senior Vice-Chairman for the year 2022-2023.

Members of the Association also elected unopposed Ch Amir Majeed as Vice-Chairman (Punjab), Syed Muhammad Naeem Kazmi as Vice-Chairman (Sindh), Malik Riaz Khan, Vice-Chairman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Syed Muhammad Saleem as Vice-Chairman (Balochistan), and Munir Ahmad Abbasi as Vice-Chairman (Islamabad).

