AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.68%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 75.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TPL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 21.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.26%)
TREET 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.12%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,541 Increased By 72.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,006 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,306 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French finance minister says he's ‘worried’ about Britain

Reuters Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 12:23pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he was concerned about the situation in Britain, where Prime Minister Liz Truss' plan for huge tax cuts has unleashed chaos on financial markets "I am not worried about the euro but I am worried about the situation in Britain," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

"It shows that (...) dramatic announcements do not work," he said, adding that Britain was also paying the cost of leaving the European Union.

UK’s Truss presses on with ‘controversial’ economic plan, says it’s the right course

Liz Truss' fiscal plan, set out by Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, prompted a crisis of confidence in the British government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets.

"Leaving Europe comes at a considerable cost because Europe offers protection (...) the euro zone protected us during the Covid crisis," Le Maire said.

Bruno Le Maire European Union countries British Prime Minister Liz Truss Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng French finance minister

Comments

1000 characters

French finance minister says he's ‘worried’ about Britain

Take flood havoc into account, Dar pleads with IMF

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

Oil poised for weekly gain on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Read more stories