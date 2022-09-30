AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.68%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 75.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TPL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 21.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.26%)
TREET 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.12%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,541 Increased By 72.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,006 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,306 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for South Africa series

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2022 11:12am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India brought in Mohammed Siraj on Friday for the remaining Twenty20 matches against South Africa to replace pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, whose World Cup is in severe doubt because of a back injury.

Bumrah missed Wednesday’s opening win over the Proteas and he is under the supervision of a medical team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said. India start their T20 World Cup campaign in three weeks.

The 28-year-old has a stress fracture of the back, Indian media said, calling his withdrawal from the tournament in Australia a certainty.

‘Stronger and fitter’ Arshdeep eyes World Cup success

Bumrah played two T20 internationals against Australia recently but was not at his best, having already spent time on the sidelines.

He has played 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India since making his international debut in January 2016.

India’s final two matches against South Africa are on Sunday and Tuesday, also at home.

India Mohammed Siraj T20 World Cup Board of Control for Cricket in India

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for South Africa series

Take flood havoc into account, Dar pleads with IMF

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

Oil poised for weekly gain on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Read more stories