Intra-day update: Rupee adds to its gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee further gained against the US dollar, and was up over 0.5% in the inter-bank market during trading on Friday.

At around 1:05pm, the rupee was being quoted at 228.41, an appreciation of Rs1.22 or 0.53% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the rupee marched upwards against the US dollar for the fifth successive session, closing at 229.63 after appreciating Rs2.49 or 1.08% in the inter-bank market as bullish sentiment over Ishaq Dar's return continued. Dar was sworn in as Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue on Thursday.

Dar sworn in as finance and revenue minister

Market experts have attributed the recent rupee appreciation run to the curb in speculative activity in the market, as a result of measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan and statements given by the new finance minister.

However, they have expressed concern that the sentiment-based improvement without any fundamental development will be temporary and the rupee will revert back to its declining path, unless dollar inflows are materialised.

Meanwhile, in a negative development for the Pakistani rupee, the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell another $341 million, clocking in at an alarming level of $8 billion as of September 23, 2022, as per data released on Thursday.

Internationally, most currencies sighed after the US dollar took a step back from its dominant rally.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against the euro, sterling and four other major peers, managed to edge 0.12% higher to 111.93, but remained close to a one-week low of 111.64 reached overnight.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, were little changed during Asian trade on Friday, though were headed for their first weekly gain in five weeks, underpinned by a weaker US dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ may agree to cut crude output when it meets on October 5.

This is an intra-day update