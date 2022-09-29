Dar sworn in as finance and revenue minister

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Senator Ishaq Dar as Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, ministers of state, parliamentarians, and eminent persons from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Dar was sworn in as a federal minister on Wednesday after he took the oath as a senator following his return to Pakistan from London — where he lived for five years in self-exile.

Dar, who had been successfully elected to the Senate from Punjab, remained out of the country since October 2017 until an accountability court suspended his arrest warrant last week.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division shortly afterwards stated, “The president, on the advice of the prime minister, has been pleased to appoint Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar as federal minister […] with immediate effect.”

This will be the fourth time Dar is heading the ministry.

Dar was all set to get the Finance Ministry portfolio in line with the decision made during a London meeting between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

PML-N leader Miftah Ismail, Tuesday, officially stepped down as the finance minister of the country by handing over his resignation letter to PM Shehbaz.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022