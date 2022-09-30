AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
Penna Overseas Corporation: Manufacturer, exporter and importer of martial arts uniforms, boxing products

Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
TEXT: The word “PENNA” represents Pakistan’s most professional and committed manufacturer & exporter of Martial Arts Uniforms & Boxing Products.

PENNA Overseas Corporation was established by Mr. Mirza Atta Ullah (father of Mr. Tahir Saleem Mirza) in 1970. Later Mr. Tahir Saleem Mirza (Chief Executive) with the help of his younger brother Mr. Zahid Saleem Mirza grown up the company and at the moment company is enjoying biggest share of Martial Arts uniforms from the international market.

Since PENNA is a team of highly technical and dedicated professionals who are truly motivated and energized in their commitments to provide their clients with an enviable level of quality products by following international quality standards. Being certified ISO 9001:2000 (Quality Management System), we worked in a totally document regime, with laid down procedures and practice ensuring transparent working and continual improvements.

PENNA proudly announces themselves the first SA8000 certified company in Pakistan for Martial Arts uniforms. PENNA is totally in compliance with social responsibility & providing all benefits to the workers as per Factory Act-1932, ILO conventions and international code of conducts implemented by their clients.

Social Contributions

We very responsibly announce ourselves a Socially Responsible Organization. We are the fist supplier of martial arts uniform and boxing gloves in Pakistan who got the SA 8000 certification from SAI.

We take full responsibility for human rights within the organization & always follow Local Industrial Laws & ILO Conventions. We are being audited twice a year for the compliance of Social Accountability Standards (SA 8000) as well as various social codes of conducts from buyers. We are covering the following areas:

• Child Labour

• Freedom of Association & Right to Collective Bargaining

• Forced Labour

• Discrimination

• Health & Safety

• Disciplinary Practices

• Working Hours

• Remuneration

• Management Systems

Achievements

We are continuously winning “The Best Export Performance Award” from FPCCI (The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry) since 2004. So it is an achievement that we are holding number 1 Position since we got it.

