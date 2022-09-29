Biden cites Italy election in warning on democracy

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden cited the far-right’s election success in Italy as evidence of what he said was a danger to democracy around the world, including in the United States.

“You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election. You’re seeing what’s happening around the world,” Biden told Democratic party governors at a meeting late Wednesday, referring to the win by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in Italy.

“We can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here either,” Biden said, referring to what he sees as anti-democratic forces led by former president Donald Trump in the run-up to November’s midterm elections to decide control of Congress.

Biden said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had told him “straight up that democracies can’t be sustained in the 21st century. I don’t want to exaggerate it, but I don’t want to understate it. And it’s the reason why I’m so concerned.”

“Democracy is at stake,” Biden said.