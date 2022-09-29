AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Indian shares end lower for seventh session; await RBI policy

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 04:30pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower for seventh straight session on Thursday, dragged by tech stocks, ahead of the central bank’s policy outcome on Friday amid lingering fears of a global recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.24% to 16,818.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.33% to 56,409.96. Both the indexes saw their worst losing streak since mid February.

Investors pedalled into another cycle of selling on Thursday as the dollar tightened its hold on the currency markets, while recession fears sapped stocks.

“Traders preferred to cut their position in some of the rate-sensitives ahead of the credit policy announcement,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

“The market is already in an oversold position and if the rate hike is above the estimate, then we could see bouts of intra-day volatility with a negative bias for some more time.”

Foreign institutional investors have sold nearly 106.97 billion Indian rupees ($1.31 billion) worth equities so far into the week until Wednesday, National Stock Exchange data showed.

Indian shares end near two-month lows on fears of global recession

“A near-record Indian equity valuation premium to peer markets as well as to domestic bonds indicates a kind of decoupling for Indian bonds as well as equity markets,” CLSA said in a note.

“We do not expect this to be sustainable and regard it as indicative of a very low margin of safety. A simple valuation mean reversion anchored on bond yields indicates fears of 30% downside in the Nifty,” the brokerage said.

The Nifty and Sensex are down nearly 3% so far this year.

The Nifty IT index fell 0.9%, while the energy index dropped 0.8%.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp was the top Nifty 50 gainer, rising 3.4%, while Asian Paints the top loser, falling 5.2%.

