CRTI confers PCAA with RTI award

KARACHI: Coinciding with the International Right to Know Day 2022, Right to Information Day was observed in Pakistan as well.

In a ceremony held in a local hotel, Coalition on Right to Information (CRTI) conferred PCAA with RTI award for its services for the right to information cause.

Director Airport Services Sadiq Ur Rehman received the award. Celebrating the Right to Information (RTI) day, awards were given to a journalist, a citizen and a Public Information Officer (PIO) for their services on the national level. Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority was conferred with the RTI award in the department category for devotedly serving the cause of bringing transparency and implementation of the Right to Information Act in letter and spirit.

The event was organized by the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) in collaboration with the Sindh Information Commission (SIC) and with the support of Friedrich Noumann Foundations Pakistan (FNF). Executive Director CPDI Mukhtar Ahmad, Information Commissioner, Sindh Information Commission (SIC) Shahid Jatoi, Information Commissioner, Sindh Information Commission Saima Agha, President Sindh Bar Shahab Sarki, MQM-P MPA Rana Ansar, PPPP MPA Sharmila Faruqui, Minister Labour & Human Resources Saeed Ghani and Brigit Lamm, Head of Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

Since 2014, The CRTI has been successfully conducting Annual RTI Champions Award to protect and promote citizens’ Right to Information held by public bodies. CRTI is a platform of 53 civil society organizations working for the right to Information in Pakistan.

