AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CRTI confers PCAA with RTI award

Press Release Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

KARACHI: Coinciding with the International Right to Know Day 2022, Right to Information Day was observed in Pakistan as well.

In a ceremony held in a local hotel, Coalition on Right to Information (CRTI) conferred PCAA with RTI award for its services for the right to information cause.

Director Airport Services Sadiq Ur Rehman received the award. Celebrating the Right to Information (RTI) day, awards were given to a journalist, a citizen and a Public Information Officer (PIO) for their services on the national level. Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority was conferred with the RTI award in the department category for devotedly serving the cause of bringing transparency and implementation of the Right to Information Act in letter and spirit.

The event was organized by the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) in collaboration with the Sindh Information Commission (SIC) and with the support of Friedrich Noumann Foundations Pakistan (FNF). Executive Director CPDI Mukhtar Ahmad, Information Commissioner, Sindh Information Commission (SIC) Shahid Jatoi, Information Commissioner, Sindh Information Commission Saima Agha, President Sindh Bar Shahab Sarki, MQM-P MPA Rana Ansar, PPPP MPA Sharmila Faruqui, Minister Labour & Human Resources Saeed Ghani and Brigit Lamm, Head of Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

Since 2014, The CRTI has been successfully conducting Annual RTI Champions Award to protect and promote citizens’ Right to Information held by public bodies. CRTI is a platform of 53 civil society organizations working for the right to Information in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PCAA CRTI RTI award CPDI

Comments

1000 characters

CRTI confers PCAA with RTI award

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

Read more stories