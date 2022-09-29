AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Ismail launches ‘high-tech housing society’ in capital

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail here on Wednesday launched a latest real estate project to transform the federal capital into an economic hub and centre of business opportunities.

Pakistan’s 1st tech-enabled housing project ‘Avalon City’ has arrived in the federal capital. It is all set to redefine urban living for the 21st century.

Avalon City will be the first purpose-built high-tech housing society located along the main Chakri Road, Motorway Interchange, and the much-anticipated Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Former Governor Sindh and Chairman of the Avalon City Imran Ismail expressed a commitment to innovation, technology, and quality as the launching ceremony’s Chief Guest at a local hotel.

The project, he said, would be eco-friendly and ideal for safe and healthy living. The apartments will be constructed according to the latest design and on the philosophy of smart living and minimalism.

Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Former Federal Minister Amir Mahmood Kiyani, custodian of Eidgah Sharif Rawalpindi Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi, Mahmood Molvi, and others were among the prominent guests on the occasion.

Imran Ismail shared the details of this prestigious project that would accommodate businesses at a central location in Islamabad.

This project will play an important role in the progression of the infrastructure and high-end business matters in Pakistan, Imran Ismail hoped, adding that it would initiate viable transactions channelling wealth generation for the country.

The former Governor Sindh and PTI’s senior leader further said that this project will be a trendsetter in Pakistan’s real estate sector, and will help the business community to make money in a clean and transparent manner.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated The Avalon Group for launching Avalon City which is a unique project and offers world-class facilities such as AI-based mega residential and commercial developments.

The best part is that the project will have high-tech amenities like 3D theatres, virtual theatres, Wi-Fi trees, electric bikes, and more smart living solutions based on artificial intelligence.

The project has affordable costs and numerous pricing plans for investors. A four-year payment plan includes eight half-yearly or 40 monthly payments. Besides, a 15% down payment is due at the time of plot reservation.

Avalon City Islamabad will also have automated street lighting, power supply, and automated traffic control technology that can recognize objects, faces, and virtual hubs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Ismail Former Governor of Sindh high tech housing society Avalon City

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Ismail launches ‘high-tech housing society’ in capital

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

Read more stories