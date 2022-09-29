Imran Ismail launches ‘high-tech housing society’ in capital

ISLAMABAD: Former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail here on Wednesday launched a latest real estate project to transform the federal capital into an economic hub and centre of business opportunities.

Pakistan’s 1st tech-enabled housing project ‘Avalon City’ has arrived in the federal capital. It is all set to redefine urban living for the 21st century.

Avalon City will be the first purpose-built high-tech housing society located along the main Chakri Road, Motorway Interchange, and the much-anticipated Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Former Governor Sindh and Chairman of the Avalon City Imran Ismail expressed a commitment to innovation, technology, and quality as the launching ceremony’s Chief Guest at a local hotel.

The project, he said, would be eco-friendly and ideal for safe and healthy living. The apartments will be constructed according to the latest design and on the philosophy of smart living and minimalism.

Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Former Federal Minister Amir Mahmood Kiyani, custodian of Eidgah Sharif Rawalpindi Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi, Mahmood Molvi, and others were among the prominent guests on the occasion.

Imran Ismail shared the details of this prestigious project that would accommodate businesses at a central location in Islamabad.

This project will play an important role in the progression of the infrastructure and high-end business matters in Pakistan, Imran Ismail hoped, adding that it would initiate viable transactions channelling wealth generation for the country.

The former Governor Sindh and PTI’s senior leader further said that this project will be a trendsetter in Pakistan’s real estate sector, and will help the business community to make money in a clean and transparent manner.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated The Avalon Group for launching Avalon City which is a unique project and offers world-class facilities such as AI-based mega residential and commercial developments.

The best part is that the project will have high-tech amenities like 3D theatres, virtual theatres, Wi-Fi trees, electric bikes, and more smart living solutions based on artificial intelligence.

The project has affordable costs and numerous pricing plans for investors. A four-year payment plan includes eight half-yearly or 40 monthly payments. Besides, a 15% down payment is due at the time of plot reservation.

Avalon City Islamabad will also have automated street lighting, power supply, and automated traffic control technology that can recognize objects, faces, and virtual hubs.

