Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

  • Says PTI government had seized his passport, which barred him from returning from London
BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 03:00pm
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and incoming finance minister Ishaq Dar appeared on Wednesday before an accountability court in Islamabad in the assets beyond means case to seek cancellation of his arrest warrant, Aaj News reported.

On September 23, Accountability Court-I Judge, Muhammad Bashir, had suspended the arrest warrant of Dar till October 7, 2022. The court had stated at the time it will consider permanently suspending Dar’s arrest warrants once he surrenders before the court.

The senior PML-N leader arrived in Pakistan on Monday after five years. Dar had been in London since 2017.

Assets beyond means case: Dar doesn’t appear before court because judge was on leave

Subsequently, Dar appeared before the court to seek cancellation of his arrest warrant. The PML-N leader told the court that he wanted to come to Pakistan despite being unwell, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had seized his passport.

Issuing notice to the National Accountability Bureau, the court deferred the hearing till October 7.

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Meanwhile, speaking to the media after taking oath as federal minister on Wednesday, Dar said that the case filed against him is fake, adding that he has been a consistent taxpayer over the last 34 years and that he never delayed filing his returns.

Referring to his passport being seized, he said: “It is the PML-N government that has issued me a passport.”

While talking about the current economic situation, Dar said that it was because of outgoing finance minister Miftah Ismail that the country averted a default, adding that the mess the PTI government left behind could not be cleared in six months.

PM Shehbaz lauds outgoing finance minister Miftah over IMF programme revival

Ishaq Dar corruption case

