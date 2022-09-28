AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Assets beyond means case: Dar doesn’t appear before court because judge was on leave

Fazal Sher Published 28 Sep, 2022 07:34am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar on Tuesday did not appear before the Accountability Court to surrender himself in the assets beyond means case against him and others as the Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave.

The Accountability Court-I Judge, Muhammad Bashir, on September 23, suspended Dar’s arrest warrant who had been in London since 2017 till October 7 this year. The court also observed that it will consider permanently suspending Dar’s arrest warrants once he surrenders before the court.

Dar returned to the country on Monday alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take over the finance portfolio, which he has previously held.

Dar was supposed to appear before the Accountability Court on Tuesday to surrender, but he did not appear as Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other PML-N leaders reached the court in connection with Dar’s appearance before the court; however, he came to know that judge Bashir is on leave.

After getting information that the judge is on leave told Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan who was present there that they will appear again in the court when the judge will be there for the hearing.

When a journalist asked the Interior minister that today, will he not talk to the media? Sanaullah replied that today, the judge of the accountability court is on leave, so what should we talk about?

The same court on December 10, 2017, declared Dar the main accused as a proclaimed offender for continuously remaining absent during the court proceedings.

The other co-accused of the case included former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed; Naeem Mehmood, and Mansoor Rizvi – the two directors of Dar’s companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

accountability court Ishaq Dar assets beyond means case PML-N

Comments

1000 characters

Assets beyond means case: Dar doesn’t appear before court because judge was on leave

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Delay in legal team hiring: Only Rs7bn GIDC recovered so far, PAC told

Read more stories