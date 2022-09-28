AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
Levi’s launches next iteration of ‘Buy Better, Wear Longer’

Press Release Published 28 Sep, 2022 07:31am
LAHORE: Levi’s just launched the next iteration of its “Buy Better, Wear Longer” campaign which builds on the brand’s long-term commitment to making fashion more sustainable and prolonging the lifespan of its products. Levi’s is on a mission to help consumers love their jeans for decades, not seasons.

To support this effort, Levi’s created a cinematic short film from the perspective of a pair of Levi’s that tells a multigenerational story: the film takes us through the life of Levi’s most iconic design, the 501. Transformed through the decades with each owner, adapting to the style of the times, the 501 is just as relevant, and wearable today as it was in the 1960s.

“The campaign speaks to Levi’s legacy, durability, and appeal to a broad global audience. A pair of Levi’s® ages beautifully, engaging generation after generation, with a few tweaks and changes. Timeless and versatile, yet fashionable no matter the decade. This message is more relevant today than ever before, when we’re all thinking how we can contribute to a more sustainable future,” Karen Riley-Grant, Global Chief Marketing Officer said.

