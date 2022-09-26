AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada announces end to Covid border restrictions

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2022 07:21pm
Follow us

MONTREAL: Canada will suspend Covid-19 border restrictions in October, the country’s public health agency said Monday.

The country will no longer enforce testing, quarantine, vaccination or mask rules for travelers wishing to enter Canada, the agency said in a statement.

“We are announcing that the Government of Canada will not renew the order in council that expires on September 30 and will therefore remove all COVID-19 and border requirements for all travelers entering Canada,” Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said.

According to a statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada, the change was made because of “modeling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 fueled wave” and because of the country’s high vaccination and lower hospitalization rates.

“We are able to do this because tens of millions of Canadians rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told reporters. “We’ve all worked together to follow the guidelines, get vaccinated and protect one another.”

China reports 999 new COVID cases for Sept 25 vs 936 a day earlier

The new guidelines also apply to cruises, the statement said, and will follow rules in place in the United States.

Until this change, anyone 12 and older coming into Canada had to be vaccinated or else submit to a testing regimen and quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, and masks were mandatory on planes and trains.

Despite the relaxation of health requirements, the agency still encourages travelers and Canadians to wear “high-quality and well-fitted masks,” to get vaccinated and to self-isolate when necessary, the statement said.

Around 90 percent of Canadians 12 and older have received at least two doses of a Covid vaccine and about half have received a booster, according to official government figures.

Canada COVID19

Comments

1000 characters

Canada announces end to Covid border restrictions

Sentiment-driven: Pakistan's rupee closes with considerable gain against US dollar

Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears

Losing streak ends: KSE-100 rises 1.31% on revived sentiment

SHC stops K-Electric from collecting municipal charges through electricity bills

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab resigns after KE stopped from collecting local tax via bills

World economy to slow, 'paying the price of war': OECD

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Oct 9

Imran Khan demands PM Shehbaz's resignation over audio-leak issue

Iran protests flare for 10th night as tensions grow with West

Six Pakistan Army officials martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

Read more stories