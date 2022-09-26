AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end at 2-month lows on slowdown worries

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 04:54pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed at nearly two-month lows on Monday, mirroring the weakness in markets around the world, as investors dumped equities and other risky assets on worries over a slowdown in global economic growth.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.8% to 17,016.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.6% to 57,145.22.

The Indian rupee sank to a fresh record low on Monday at 81.6526 against the U.S. dollar.

Last week, the United States and half-a-dozen other countries raised interest rates, with some even committing to further hikes, continuing to put pressure on the financial system.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is set to raise rates again this week, with a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expecting a half-a-percentage-point hike and some others expecting a smaller 35-basis-point rise.

Indian shares fall as Fed flags more rate hikes

“Earlier it was expected that the RBI will take a pause. However, given the firming up of food prices, the market is now building another 35 basis point hike after this, which is affecting sentiment,” said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan.

Both the Nifty small-cap and mid cap indexes underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50, tumbling 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

“We could see further cuts in the Indian market over the next few days considering the hawkishness being displayed by global central banks and a weakening currency,” Vineet Bagri, Managing Partner- TrustPlutus Wealth said in a note.

The Nifty metals index fell 4.1%, auto index dropped 3.8%, while the energy and bank indexes were down 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.3%, while Tata Motors’s 6% drop was the steepest.

Among the rare bright spots, shares of precision engineering company Harsha Engineers surged 47% on their debut.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 29 billion rupees ($355.6 million) worth Indian equities on Friday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end at 2-month lows on slowdown worries

Six Pakistan Army officials martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

Sentiment-driven: Pakistan's rupee closes with considerable gain against US dollar

Losing streak ends: KSE-100 rises 1.31% on revived sentiment

SHC stops K-Electric from collecting municipal charges through electricity bills

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab resigns after KE stopped from collecting local tax via bills

World economy to slow, ‘paying the price of war’: OECD

Imran Khan demands PM Shehbaz's resignation over audio-leak issue

Iran protests flare for 10th night as tensions grow with West

At least 9 dead, including 5 children, in Russia school shooting

Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Read more stories