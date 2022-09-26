AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.58%)
AVN 75.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.33%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
EFERT 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.75%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
FLYNG 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.07%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.7%)
OGDC 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.02%)
PAEL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
PRL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.3%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.99%)
TRG 118.05 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.86%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.97%)
WAVES 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,082 Increased By 43.5 (1.08%)
BR30 15,201 Increased By 216.8 (1.45%)
KSE100 40,876 Increased By 255.9 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,302 Increased By 88.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers hefty gain against US dollar

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 11:05am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee made giant strides against the US dollar, and was up over 1.5% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 235.99, an appreciation of Rs3.66 or 1.6% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

In the previous week, the rupee fared relatively better after the US Federal Reserve announced raising the key interest rate with the local currency ending 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

The rupee lost value in four of the five sessions, inching precariously close to its all-time low in the inter-bank market, before finally ending a 15-session losing streak to settle at 239.65 on Friday.

However, Monday's gain comes on the back of a key political development.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Sunday announced he will tender his formal resignation, saying that he had verbally resigned in a party meeting held in London. Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar would replace Miftah as the new finance minister.

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

Dar is widely seen as advocate of a stronger rupee, and his elevation as finance minister tends to make markets bullish on the local currency, say experts.

Moreover, in another important development, the country’s central bank on Friday in order to further strengthen the regulatory regime for Exchange Companies (ECs) and promote the usage of banking channels, restricted ECs for cash sale transactions of $2000 and above.

As per the SBP’s new directives, ECs are now required to conduct all foreign currency sale transactions of $2,000 or above against PKRs through banking channels.

Meanwhile, internationally, the dollar maintained its strong grip against other currencies. The dollar index - whose basket includes sterling, the euro and the yen - reached 114.58 for the first time since May 2002 before easing to 113.73, 0.52% higher than the end of last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell for a second day on Monday on fears of lower fuel demand from an expected global recession sparked by rising worldwide interest rates and as a surging U.S. dollar limits the ability of non-dollar consumers to purchase crude.

SBP Ishaq Dar Rupee Dollar rate oil price SBP's Miftah Ismail PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers hefty gain against US dollar

‘Audiotapes’ leave PDM govt twisting in the wind

Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

Imran Khan forms ‘advisory council’

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

Read more stories