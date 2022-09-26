AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

September 26, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed slightly lower on Monday, extending last week’s sell-off, as global markets are battered by concerns about a possible recession as central bank ramp up interest rates to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.44 percent, or 78.13 points, to 17,855.14.

Hong Kong stocks end at 11-year low

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.20 percent, or 37.14 points, to 3,051.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.75 percent, or 14.69 points, to 1,949.00.

