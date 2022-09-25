AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM thanks Azerbaijani minister over aid for flood affectees

Press Release Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s generous financial assistance for flood-affected Pakistanis.

This was the manifestation of deep brotherly ties between the two nations, he said.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of high-level interactions and growing cooperation in multiple areas between the two countries. They discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties and underscored the need to further boost trade and economic linkages.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari appreciated the support extended by Azerbaijan as a valuable member of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir. He thanked his counterpart for Azerbaijan’s steadfast support to the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiris.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue close collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari OIC UN General Assembly flood affectees Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

FM thanks Azerbaijani minister over aid for flood affectees

Rehabilitation of flood-hit people may take decades: Bilawal

Climate change challenge: PM calls for urgent action

‘The current COAS should continue,’ insists Imran

Dar to return on Monday

PTI stages protest

Centre requests Sindh govt to review wheat MSP

SBP cautions masses against calls, messages from unknown numbers

‘Past refund adjustment claims are being rejected’: FBR removes a tab from new IT return form under IRIS

Duty, taxes free import of vehicles— denies issuance of any SRO

AJK people react strongly to Indian FM’s speech at UNGA

Read more stories