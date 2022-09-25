FM thanks Azerbaijani minister over aid for flood affectees

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s generous financial assistance for flood-affected Pakistanis.

This was the manifestation of deep brotherly ties between the two nations, he said.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of high-level interactions and growing cooperation in multiple areas between the two countries. They discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties and underscored the need to further boost trade and economic linkages.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari appreciated the support extended by Azerbaijan as a valuable member of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir. He thanked his counterpart for Azerbaijan’s steadfast support to the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiris.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue close collaboration.

