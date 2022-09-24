AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

White House: US sees no reason to adjust nuclear posture after Putin comments

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2022 12:54am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Friday the United States sees no reason to adjust its nuclear posture after Russian President Vladimiar Putin's recent comments warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

"We obviously take those threats very seriously. But we have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture at this time," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Zelensky says does not believe Putin will use nuclear arms

Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, and explicitly raised the spectre of a nuclear conflict.

White House nuclear weapons Karine Jean-Pierre Vladimiar Putin

Comments

1000 characters

White House: US sees no reason to adjust nuclear posture after Putin comments

Pakistan seeking debt relief from bilateral creditors, not commercial bondholders, says Miftah

Pakistan default fears spike on report of UN debt suspension advice

UNGA: PM Shehbaz meets US President Biden

FM Bilawal urges int’l community to provide adequate assistance to climate-hit countries

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper

15-session losing streak ends: Pakistan's rupee appreciates marginally

IMF has indicated easing programme conditions after floods: Miftah Ismail

All hell to break loose without debt relief: PM Shehbaz

Security forces kill two terrorists in Lakki Marwat

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

Read more stories