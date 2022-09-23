AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,554 Decreased By -374 (-0.91%)
KSE30 15,171 Decreased By -184.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UNGA: PM Shehbaz meets US President Biden

  • Will address 77th session of United Nations General Assembly tonight
BR Web Desk Published September 23, 2022 Updated September 23, 2022 03:50pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met US President Joe Biden and his wife on Friday on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a tweet, the PM's Office said that the premier met Biden at a reception hosted by the US president for world leaders participating in UNGA in New York.

During the meeting, the PM lauded the flood relief efforts by the US and the continuous coronavirus vaccine assistance and collaboration between the two countries, Head of PM's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi, tweeted.

The PM will be addressing the UNGA later tonight. In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that he will focus on the challenges faced by Pakistan in the wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

The PM will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change, FO said.

The statement added that PM Shehbaz will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Floods in Pakistan have affected nearly 33 million people and have swept away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Biden made a fervent appeal to the world to help Pakistan deal with the devastation of the recent floods.

“Pakistan is still under water, needs help,” the president told the 193-member Assembly in its high-level debate.

Following his speech, PM Shehbaz took to Twitter and thanked Biden for highlighting the plight of the flood victims.

During his visit to the US, the PM is meeting several leaders and apprising them of the flood disaster, highlighting the need for collective action to deal with climate change.

PM Shehbaz was scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer and President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon.

Meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Premier Li Keqiang, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are also part of the prime minister’s engagements.

Shehbaz Sharif Joe Biden New York

Comments

1000 characters

UNGA: PM Shehbaz meets US President Biden

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

IMF has indicated easing programme conditions after floods: Miftah Ismail

3 million children on verge of malnutrition: PM Shehbaz

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

Blast near Kabul mosque after Friday prayers causes casualties

Indian Rupee hits record low, traders point to RBI intervention

Oil prices down 3% with recession fears in focus

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Read more stories