AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
AVN 76.39 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.74%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
EPCL 55.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
TREET 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 124.25 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (3.46%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,090 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.13%)
BR30 15,317 Increased By 90.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 40,900 Decreased By -28.4 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,363 Increased By 7.4 (0.05%)
Sep 23, 2022
US oil biased to retest support at $82.42

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 10:40am
SINGAPORE: US oil is biased to retest a support at $82.42 per barrel, a break below may open the way towards $80.02-$81.20.

The bounce from the Monday low of $82.10 seems to be shaped into a wedge, which is by definition a bearish continuation pattern as it appeared after a downtrend.

The pattern will be confirmed when oil breaks $82.42.

It suggests a target of $80.02.

US oil still targets Monday low of $82.10

The capricious moves over the past two days also suggest a sudden rise towards $84.63-$85.70 range.

Trending signals may become clearer when oil gets out of the neutral range of $82.42 to $85.70.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis marks a similar neutral range of $81.14 to $85.59.

The recent confusing move tells little of the following direction.

Market seems to be waiting for something. If the interest rate hike did not pull the trigger, there must be something else to stir the market.

Given that oil is riding on a wave C, the bias looks towards the downside, as this wave is yet to fulfil its target of $73.93.

US oil

