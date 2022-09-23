KMBL provides support to students in Haripur, Lalamusa

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited is a leading financial institution of Pakistan, which is introducing global standards of banking for economic growth of the country, while it has a broad based ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ (CSR) program, to ensure the wellbeing of wider community.

Khushhali Microfinance Bank CSR Program – ‘Education for Khushhali’ is providing educational support to deserving students in numerous underprivileged regions and this initiative has been recently extended to two more districts - Haripur and Lalamusa.

In two separate initiatives launched by Khushhali Microfinance Bank, KMBL’s volunteers visited the Government Primary School at Dobandi Bala town in Haripur and the Government Elementary School at Chak Dina Town in Lala Musa.

Khushhali Microfinance Bank volunteers encouraged the students to perform better in studies, while hundreds of deserving students were presented with new school-bags, stationary-items and uniforms. This program is aimed at helping and inspiring the students to continue their pursuit of Education.

The Founder and President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank – Ghalib Nishtar expressed his pleasure for being able to contribute towards the enlightenment of the next generation. He stated that: “We have a commitment to continue reaching out for the improvement of academic facilities across the underprivileged regions. With better education, these students will be able to develop their communities for a progressive future.

The inspiration behind this initiative is to enable the students to pursue education, despite financial-constraints. So we are fulfilling their academic requirements by providing educational accessories, tools and methodologies.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022