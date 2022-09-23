KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (September 22, 2022).
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 21-09-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 22,500 235 22,735 22,935 -200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 24,113 252 24,365 24,580 -215/-
===========================================================================
