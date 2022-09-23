KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (September 22, 2022).

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 21-09-2022 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 22,500 235 22,735 22,935 -200/- Equivalent 40 KGS 24,113 252 24,365 24,580 -215/- ===========================================================================

Copyright business recorder, 2022