Wapda chief visits Diamer Basha Dam

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022 05:50am
LAHORE: Chairman Wapda Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) visited Diamer Basha Dam, being constructed on River Indus, 40km downstream of Chilas town. DG FWO Maj Gen Kamal Azfar accompanied him during the visit. CEO Diamer Basha Dam Company, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam Project, CEO Diamer Basha Consultants Group, and representatives of the Contractors i.e. Power China and FWO were also present on the occasion.

The Chairman Wapda visited the sites of dam abutments, diversion system, permanent access bridge and the contractors’ camps and reviewed construction activities there. Earlier, the project management briefed him about targets and progress on the project.

He was briefed that construction work is continuing simultaneously on 10 different sites which include access roads, permanent access bridge across River Indus downstream of main dam, excavation of dam abutments from the top, diversion tunnel, diversion canal and power intake etc. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2029.

It is pertinent to mention that Diamer Basha Dam will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. With installed power generation capacity of 4,500MW, the project will provide 18 billion green and low-cost electricity units on average to the national grid every year. With completion of Diamer Basha Dam, the life of Tarbela Dam will also increase by another 35 years.

A sum of Rs78.5 billion has been earmarked for CBMs in the project area for uplift of the locals. Besides, 4,100 people hailing from the project area have so far been provided employment opportunities on the project. Jobs for locals will further increase, as the project progresses ahead.

