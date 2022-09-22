AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as Fed flags more rate hikes

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:45pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, while the rupee closed at a record low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and indicated it would raise rate more often than markets had expected.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% at 17,629.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.57% to 59,119.72. The Indian rupee closed at a record low of 80.86 against the U.S. dollar.

The Fed increased rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday to bring down inflation from four-decade highs and Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed “will keep at it until the job is done.”

The Indian government, however, is in no hurry to push inflation – hovering near eight-year highs of 7% – back to the central bank’s 4% medium-term target, for fear that aggressive rate hikes could hurt economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India is due to meet next week to decide on monetary policy.

“All eyes will be on RBI now and in all likelihood, RBI will need to follow through, to arrest the flight of capital and defend the rupee, even though the inflation in India is relatively under control,” Mohit Ralhan, CEO at TIW Capital Group said in a note.

Indian shares slip as Russia mobilisation compounds Fed rate worries

Although, the Indian government is not averse to a weaker rupee in line with global market fundamentals, a senior official told Reuters.

“The markets are also pricing in the increasing threat of escalation by Russia as Putin appears to be doubling down including the option of using nuclear weapons,” Ralhan said, after Russia pushed ahead with its biggest conscription since World War Two.

The Nifty bank index dropped 1.4%. The index has gained nearly 22% so far this quarter, to hit a lifetime high last week on expectations of higher credit growth.

The Nifty fast moving consumer goods index was the top gainer among all sectors, rising 1.3% to lock in gains of 4.4% for the week.

Foreign investors purchased a net $1.4 billion worth of Indian equities so far this month as of last close, compared with a net $6.44 billion worth of equities in August.

Among stocks, shares of Fortis Healthcare sank nearly 15% after India’s top court, according to media reports, ordered the continuation of a stay on IHH Healthcare’s open offer for the company.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as Fed flags more rate hikes

IHC defers Imran Khan’s indictment in contempt case

EU Commission president pledges more humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Pakistan's rupee largely stable, settles at 239.71

FM Bilawal calls for 'Green Marshal Plan' to help climate vulnerable countries

Bank of England raises rates to 2.25%, despite likely recession

KSE-100 recovers to end marginally negative

Japanese envoy meets COAS Bajwa, expresses grief over flood devastation: ISPR

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Iran curbs internet access as protests claim 11 lives

Manchester United report £115.5mn loss for 2021/22 season

Read more stories