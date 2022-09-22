AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2022 06:30am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 20-09-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        22,700        235        22,935        22,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           24,328        252        24,580        24,580          NIL
===========================================================================

